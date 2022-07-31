READINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hot air ballons are taking over the sky in the Garden State. The annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is happening this weekend in Readington.
It's the largest balloon and music festival in North America.
Sunday is the final day of the festival.
The gates will remain open until 8 p.m. and a mass launch of balloons is set for 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets range from $15 to $40.
Readington, New Jersey is a little more than an hour drive from Philadelphia.