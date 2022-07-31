10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday night, a 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened this morning after a family was celebrating a wedding.

The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when those shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story.

As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning.

“It happened so fast, I didn’t think he would do it, you know,” Keylianis Issac, the mother, said.

Isaac still had her baby’s blood stained on her shirt as she spoke exclusively with CBS3 after rushing her 10-month-old, Jaelianis, to St Christopher’s Hospital.

The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning outside their home at the corner of Ontario and Emerald Streets in Kensington.

“She was just crying, like, she was just crying and I just happened to look and I seen all this blood on my shirt,” Issac said. “It’s really bad.”

Outside the home, you could see an empty bottle of alcohol on the sidewalk and other bottles on the bar under a tent in the backyard.

Issac said her mother got married Saturday and the reception was at the house.

This is 10-month-old Jaelianis who was shot in her left hand this morning in Kensington. The baby’s mom tells me she got into an argument with her stepdad this morning when four shots were fired. Jaelianis is stable and expected to be ok. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1hxPdvQaOI — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 31, 2022

But around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Issac said she got into an argument with her new step-dad after he started to act inappropriately. So she told her mom, the new bride, what happened.

“She went down to him and confronted him about it and that’s when he just went crazy,” Issac said.

“During that verbal argument things escalated and one of the individuals retrieves a handgun and started firing at several individuals here,” Lt. Robert Brockenbrough, of the Philly Police Department, said.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows Issac outside with the baby in her arms. Then, she starts to run and hides behind a car.

Police say four shots were fired and Jaelianis was struck in the hand. The shooter then took off down the street.

“I just want justice for my baby girl,” Issac said. “Like I need them to find him because I feel as though if they don’t, something else will happen.”

Police confirm the shooter is known to the family.

CBS3 has been told the baby is stable and her mom said she needed stitches and a metal plate in her hand.

She is expected to stay in the hospital overnight.

