PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car crashed through a Northampton County home on Saturday night and amazingly no one was injured. The incident happened in Forks Township along Sullivans Trail.
Video shows the car wedge halfway into the front of the home.
READ MORE: Double Shooting At Chester Bar Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Injured: Police
Officials say no one was inside the house at the time and the driver is okay.
There is no word on what led to the collision at this time.