PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them.

New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning.

Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning.

The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police were called to the 2000 block of Little Road for a domestic disturbance.

When police got there, they say a man started shooting at them. Without returning fire, the officers took cover and called for backup.

The Montgomery County SWAT team was called in to relieve the pinned-down officers and spent the rest of the night trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police say a fire broke out at the same location.

After the New Hanover Volunteer Fire And Rescue services put the fire out, police inspected the site and found the suspect’s body. Police have identified the man as 50-year-old Robert Ray Wagner.

Police have declined to answer questions about how the fire started and other details about the incident. It’s unclear if the man had family members with him during the standoff.

The reason for the domestic disturbance is also unknown at this time.