Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In Point Breeze- Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section on Saturday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police say he was shot three times in the torso, once in the back and in the right leg. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
