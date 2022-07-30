PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a great day for a tradition at the Eagles training camp. The team held military day in South Philadelphia.
The players wore special jerseys with camouflage numbers.Jim’s Steaks Won’t Have To Be Demolished After 2-Alarm Fire, Owner Says
After practice, the Eagles signed the jerseys and gave them to members of the armed services.14-Year-Old Boy Shot In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say
They also posed for pictures.MORE NEWS: Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
Hundreds of service men and women were in attendance for the team’s workout.