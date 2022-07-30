CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a great day for a tradition at the Eagles training camp. The team held military day in South Philadelphia.

The players wore special jerseys with camouflage numbers.

After practice, the Eagles signed the jerseys and gave them to members of the armed services.

They also posed for pictures.

Hundreds of service men and women were in attendance for the team’s workout.