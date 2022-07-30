PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return.

CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news.

Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3, the building does not need to be demolished, and it is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire.

Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop at 4th and South Streets, has been on South Street for nearly 50 years, but a fire quickly spread Friday morning.

It took hours to bring the two-alarm fire under control.

Employees were inside the shop at the time when they say they felt the air get hot and then they saw smoke.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The owner, Ken Silver, says the cause is likely electrical, involving issues with the HVAC system.

This is a major blow financially during the summer with many tourists in town, but the owner tells CBS3 it could have been a lot worse.

The power has been restored to nearby residents and businesses.

Silver tells CBS3 that Jim’s Steaks will be back. He will rebuild and he is meeting with his adjuster on Monday morning.

And more good news, almost everything from the third and fourth floors did not suffer a lot of damage. Silver told Eyewitness News old picture’s of his father, blueprints, and other memorabilia were also saved.

Silver added that autographed pictures of Kobe Bryant and Tony Bennett, who each visited the shop, have some water damage. But he plans to save them and hang the pictures back up once he rebuilds.