Main Line Animal Rescue Asking For Donations To Help Corgi That Got Shot In Face

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Main Line Animal Rescue is asking for donations to care for Arthur. The corgi was shot between the eyes and left for dead in Lancaster County. Fortunately, the bullet missed his brain, but caused damage to his air passages and mouth.

There is hope that Arthur will make a full recovery, but he’ll need specialty care to remove bullet fragments.

CBS3 has been told that Arthur’s breathing has improved and chicken nuggets seem to be his favorite food.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s humane law enforcement team is investigating.

Click here to donate to Main Line Animal Rescue.