Main Line Animal Rescue Asking For Donations To Help Corgi That Got Shot In Face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Main Line Animal Rescue is asking for donations to care for Arthur. The corgi was shot between the eyes and left for dead in Lancaster County. Fortunately, the bullet missed his brain, but caused damage to his air passages and mouth.
There is hope that Arthur will make a full recovery, but he’ll need specialty care to remove bullet fragments.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again
CBS3 has been told that Arthur’s breathing has improved and chicken nuggets seem to be his favorite food.READ MORE: Ticket Bought In Illinois Wins $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
The Pennsylvania SPCA’s humane law enforcement team is investigating.MORE NEWS: Sharon Hill Borough Council Releases Heavily Redacted Report On Fatal Police Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Click here to donate to Main Line Animal Rescue.