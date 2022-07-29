PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native and award-winning actor Will Smith is apologizing to comedian Chris Rock four months after slapping him in the face on live television at the Oscars. Smith posted a five-minute-long video on YouTube talking about the incident that went viral.

“I apologize to you [Chris],” Smith said. “My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

In the video, Smith also apologizes to Rock’s mother and family.

“I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient,” Smith said.

The incident transpired as Rock was presenting an award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith that seriously offended her husband.

Smith became upset after Rock joked about his wife’s alopecia, a hair loss condition that she’s dealt with for years.

Smith then got up, walked onto the stage and slapped him in the face, shocking everyone.

After the slap, Smith returned to his seat and yelled expletives toward Rock.

In the days following the incident, Smith resigned from the motion picture academy.

Local radio legend Patty Jackson had this to say about the Overbrook High School graduate’s apology.

“If you know him, you’ll believe him and it’s time. Some people say it’s too late, but it’s never too late to forgive,” Jackson said. “Now, will people buy it? Actions speak louder than words. So how Will is after this will all determine how people feel. I hope one day there’s a reconciliation between the two. I am hoping one day that will happen. It will just show a lot for humanity, what we go through, that you can overcome your differences but still manage to come together.”

In West Philadelphia, fans are sticking by their hometown hero. Eyewitness News was at Sharp Skillz Barbershop on Haverford Avenue on Friday.

“We always support will down here. This is his neighborhood,” Shantai Thomas said. “Will Smith, always my hero. He can’t do no wrong in my eyes. At the same time, people get fed up. He apologized. It should be that. That should be it.”

James Scober believes Smith’s “truly empathetic about it.”

“I really believe he’s hurt that it happened,” Scober said.

While Smith says he hasn’t spoken to Rock, fans say for them, that’s not needed. They’re ready to move on.

“I looked up his net worth. I looked up Jada’s net worth. I looked up Chris Rock’s net worth and then I looked up my net worth,” Rob Lindsey said. “Then I realized I should be minding my business. You know what I’m saying?”

CBS3’s Siafa Lewis and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.