PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native and award-winning actor Will Smith is apologizing to comedian Chris Rock after slapping him in the face on live television at the Oscars in April. Smith posted a 5-minute long video on YouTube talking about the incident that went viral.
“I apologize to you [Chris],” Smith said. “My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.
In the video, Smith also apologizes to Chris’ mother and family.
"I'm sorry really isn't sufficient," Smith said.
The incident transpired as Rock was presenting an award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith that seriously offended her husband. Smith became upset after Rock joked about his wife’s alopecia, a hair loss condition that she’s dealt with for years.
Smith then got up, walked onto the stage, and slapped him in the face, shocking everyone.
In the days following the incident, Smith resigned from the motion picture academy.