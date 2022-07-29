Philadelphia Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Shootings Across The City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating multiple overnight shootings across the city. A 54 year-old woman was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Our cameras also spotted the window of a car shot out.

Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened after a large gathering, and an apparent fight inside a nearby house.

In addition to surveillance video, police say they recovered three cell phones from the scene.

They hope one of them will lead to the shooter.

Police say a 21-year-old man died at Temple University Hospital after being found shot in Kensington. Police are still trying to piece together exactly where the shooting happened.

Police say they found the man on East Indiana Avenue and Rorer Street around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Initially, police responded to a call for an accident with injuries. Police say they found the 21-year-old bleeding from his chest inside a Jeep. But once they got to Temple Hospital, they realized he had been shot, authorities say.

Police say they found no ballistic evidence for blocks, but there’s a clear bullet hole inside the vehicle.

Also in Kensington, police say a woman in her 20s was shot in her abdomen. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on North Front Street and West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say they arrived on the scene and found a Chrysler 200 involved in a crash and the woman slumped over in the seat. She was unresponsive once she arrived at Temple Hospital and placed in very critical condition.

Witnesses and a passenger inside the vehicle told police the woman was driving the Chrysler north on Front Street when shots were fired. Police say the vehicle had two bullet holes and they found four spent shell casings on the 1700 block of Front Street.

After the shooting, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked unattended car. Police say the woman in the passenger side of the car was able to get out of the vehicle by climbing over the victim’s body and out the driver’s side door.

A man and woman were injured during a shooting in the city’s Frankford section, according to police. The shooting happened on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the man was placed in critical condition, while the woman is in stable condition.

