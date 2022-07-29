Apparent Fight Leads To Fatal Shooting In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54 year-old woman was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Our cameras also spotted the window of a car shot out.
Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened after a large gathering and an apparent fight inside a nearby house.
In addition to surveillance video, police say they recovered three cell phones from the scene.
They hope one of them will lead to the shooter.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.