PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The community came together to work to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. Germantown residents, community leaders and the 14th Police District chaplains held a peace walk Thursday night.
It's part of the Third Thursday Initiative.
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey has been working with the mayor's office and fellow elected officials on ways to stop the violence.
"In a few weeks we're going to announce a project that we hope to do throughout the northwest section of Philadelphia," Kinsey said. "I'm not at liberty to talk about it right now, we're going to meet, but we got to make a change and we can't just expect things, trying the normal stuff and think that things are going to change automatically."
The walkers formed a prayer circle before heading off into the neighborhood.