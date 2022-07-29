PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and other law enforcement agencies will hold a press conference to announce a citywide sweep to apprehend individuals with outstanding warrants on Friday. The briefing will take place at approximately 8:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
