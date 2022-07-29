SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Sharon Hill Borough Council on Friday released its independent report into the fatal police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The report is more than 50 pages long and it’s heavily redacted.

Borough Council appointed former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge to lead the investigation into the Sharon Hill Police Department’s policies and procedures.

The report took nine months and found several discrepancies and shortcomings.

Fanta was shot to death outside of an Academy Park High School football game last August.

Police say three officers discharged 25 rounds in response to what they thought was gunfire coming from a car.

The bullets hit four people, including 8-year-old Fanta.

The officers, Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith, were charged with manslaughter and later fired.

The report compared Sharon Hill’s policies on use of force to other local departments, and investigators found discrepancies and shortcomings.

When Eyewitness News asked about why the report is redacted, the borough solicitor said there is pending litigation and attorney-client privilege prevents the disclosure.

Fanta’s family released a statement through their attorney, Bruce Castor, saying the report “raises more questions in the minds of the family and the public than it answers.”

The undated and redacted report made public today by Sharon Hill Borough is an insult to the memory of Fanta and completely unacceptable in any society that values the truth and the Rule of Law. The heavily edited report raises more questions in the minds of the family and the public than it answers. Fanta’s legal counsel and family members will have more to say on the report after taking several days to study it. That Sharon Hill Borough officials chose to hide from the public those portions detrimental to itself and the conduct of its officials in the training and supervision of its police department, speaks loudly to Sharon Hill’s knowledge of its own guilt in connection with

Fanta’s death. The government of Sharon Hill exists to protect and serve the public, but its officials think it exists to protect serve them. The redactions after having had the report for weeks (or months) is a shameful and outrageous demonstration that Sharon Hill Borough’s officials are not interested in providing the truth to the public as a beginning point to heal the community. Sharon Hill’s only interest is in delay. What is contained behind those black bars in the report? What else could there be apart from a professional assessment of the ineptitude of the training, policies, procedures and supervision given to the Sharon Hill Police Department in the use of deadly force? The world will eventually learn how Sharon Hill Borough officials failed to make certain its police trained under realistic scenarios and understood fully when deadly force is permitted under the law and when it is not. That, and so much more, is what Sharon Hill Borough officials are hiding now from Fanta’s family and from the community at large. It is time for the community to have its voice heard. It is time to demand the truth about the police killing Fanta.

The officers’ attorneys filed a motion this week to have the manslaughter charges dismissed.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Eyewitness News reached out to Sharon Hill’s mayor and police chief and are waiting to hear back.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.