PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of threatening the life of a baby. The incident happened on Thursday morning along I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit.
Christine King says she immediately stopped when she saw a man fighting with a woman and holding the baby over the overpass.
King and the woman were eventually able to disarm the man and rescue the child.
Prosecutors say the man, Raheem Murphy, was taken into custody and charged Friday morning with threatening the lives of the baby and the mother.