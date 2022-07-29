PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police released video Friday morning in hopes of identifying the people involved in a shooting at Wister Townhomes Complex in East Germantown where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.
The shooting happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m.READ MORE: Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
Police say the people in a BMW X3 got out of their car and fired shots through a crowd at a juvenile riding an ATV.READ MORE: Sharon Hill Borough Council Releases Heavily Redacted Report On Fatal Police Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
A 7-year-old child who was playing in the area was shot in the hand.MORE NEWS: Frenzy Builds For Friday Night's $1.2 Billion Mega Millions Drawing
If you recognize anyone, please call police.