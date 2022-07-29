House Fire In Philadelphia's East Mount Airy Section Leaves Woman, Boyfriend Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were killed in a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. From the outside, the home looks nearly unscathed, other than the top two windows missing and the caution tape out front.

We still haven’t seen what it looks like inside, but we do know two people lost their lives as a result of this fire.

Video of the fire from early Friday morning shows flames coming from the back part of the roof.

Fire crews first got the call around 11:30 p.m., and they had it under control by 12:20 a.m.

According to police at the scene, two people were inside the home at the time.

A 71 year-old woman and her boyfriend, who would occasionally stay there, both had to be rushed to the hospital. They were pronounced dead early Friday morning.

One was pronounced dead at Temple University and the other at Einstein Medical Center.

We still don’t know their identities or what caused the fire in the first place.

The fire is under investigation.