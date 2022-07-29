PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

“We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said.

Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things.

The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000.

If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes.

But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing:

“Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.