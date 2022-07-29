PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million.
"We couldn't resist the opportunity to go big for the Mega Million Jackpot while also having some fun with our amazing Team Members," Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said in a release. "Our Team Members are at the heart of our business, so here's hoping everyone gets lucky at Live!"
The amount of tickers purchased comes out to more than $8,000.
If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes.