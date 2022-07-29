CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:fire, Jim's Steaks, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia on Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm blaze at 10:24 a.m. Firefighters are working to get it under control.

There is no word on how the fire started at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 