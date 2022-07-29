PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia on Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m.
The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm blaze at 10:24 a.m. Firefighters are working to get it under control.
FIRE ON SOUTH & 4TH ST:
A fire broke out at Jim’s South St. More than a dozen fire trucks on scene.
Officials say the fire is still under investigation. Local business owners in the area say the first truck arrived at around 9:30 AM.
More at 12 PM. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/m2IifMA0aq
— Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) July 29, 2022
There is no word on how the fire started at this time.
