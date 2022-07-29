PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m.

The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. Friday after burning since 9:30 a.m.

The restaurant features its iconic art decor exterior and is one of the best-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia. It’s been at the corner of South and 4th Streets for nearly 50 years.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Friday morning and CBS3 reporter Marcella Baietto says she counted more than a dozen fire trucks. More than 100 firefighters, medics and support personnel were also on the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the back of the building for a few hours as of noon.

UPDATE FROM PHILADELPHIA FIRE DEPARTMENT: – Fire is now under control

– No one was hurt

– Fire contained just to Jim’s most likely

– Cause of fire: issues with HVAC & duct system

Christina Lawlor, the assistant manager of Jim’s, says she was getting ready to open the shop when she noticed the air was very hot inside.

“My boss is saying it is probably going to take some time, but every time I hear a window shatter my heart drops because it’s like this is my life,” Lawlor said. “This is how I provide, have all my co-workers, we’re like a family in there and now it’s like our second home is burning down.”

Lawlor says she believes an issue with the AC unit might’ve caused the fire and doesn’t think anyone was hurt.

Firefighters worked nonstop to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS3’s Marcella Baietto contributed to this report.