PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – August is #NationalBlackBusinessMonth, created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.
Every Tuesday throughout the month CBS3 will feature different Black-owned businesses throughout the region. If you would like to support local Black businesses, you can download the African-American Chamber of Commerce Black Business Directory here or view more information on their website.
