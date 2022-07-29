CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – August is #NationalBlackBusinessMonth, created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Every Tuesday throughout the month CBS3 will feature different Black-owned businesses throughout the region. If you would like to support local Black businesses, you can download the African-American Chamber of Commerce Black Business Directory here or view more information on their website.

Additional Resources