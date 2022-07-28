SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on I-295 South is causing a huge backup. This is in Springfield Township in Burlington County, just north of the Mount Holly Road exit.
You can see a large tractor-trailer there with a car trapped underneath.
Police say the vehicles collided and the car caught fire.
There’s no word yet about any possible injuries.
Police say right now only one lane is open.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.