By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Springfield Township news

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on I-295 South is causing a huge backup. This is in Springfield Township in Burlington County, just north of the Mount Holly Road exit.

You can see a large tractor-trailer there with a car trapped underneath.

Police say the vehicles collided and the car caught fire.

There’s no word yet about any possible injuries.

Police say right now only one lane is open.

