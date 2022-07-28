PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is still 150 days away, but it will feel like the holiday a little early this weekend at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club is gearing up for the 26th annual Christmas in July Motorcycle Toy Run.
It takes place on Sunday at 11 a.m. Members of the motorcycle club will leave Cannstatter’s 9130 Academy Road and head to Shriner’s Hospital.
Click here for more information on how to donate to the Centurions Motorcycle Club or Shriner’s Hospital.