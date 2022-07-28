PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed near his home on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police say. Police identified the man as Joelil Foy of Philadelphia.
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m.
Foy was heavily bleeding and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to authorities.
The incident is under investigation.
