Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens In Sharswood Food Desert To Fill Community Needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia neighborhood, in what’s called a food desert, will get a boost Wednesday afternoon. The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened along Ridge Avenue in Sharswood, around 11 a.m.
The supermarket, located in the heart of the neighborhood, is the first business to open there. It’s the first large grocery store in that area since the 1960s.
The new store has created 30 new jobs. In addition, the project will eventually include 1,200 housing units. Along with the addition of new affordable housing, the neighborhood community building will become an interactive resource center with a job bank, job and career training resources, along with resources to prepare residents for homeownership.