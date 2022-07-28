PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy who was playing outside in East Germantown was hit by a stray bullet during a gun battle. Detectives say they found at least 11 spent shell casings at the scene on the 200 block of East Armstrong Street on Wednesday night.
They believe there was a shootout between two people or groups.
The little boy was hit by a bullet in his hand and is in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.