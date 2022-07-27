PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wrestlemania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024, the city and WWE announced on Wednesday. The two-day event will take place on April 6 and 7.
"We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a release. "The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy."
In addition to Wrestlemania, Friday Night Smackdown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and Monday Night Raw will be held at the Wells Fargo Center. There will also be fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event, a release says.
WWE plans on giving back to the area by hosting multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies.
Additional information will be released about WrestleMania in the future, according to a release.
“On behalf of WWE, we are thrilled to bring WrestleMania back to the City of Brotherly Love,” WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said in a release. “We thank all of our local partners who were integral in making this long-awaited return a reality.”