TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Wednesday is the day to celebrate the state with the attitude we know and love. It is National New Jersey Day.

The official New Jersey Twitter account tweeted this morning, declaring “My toxic trait is, thinking today is all about me. Oh wait. It is.”

my toxic trait is thinking today is all about me. oh wait, it is. #NationalNewJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/3vfJ7EKu7y — New Jersey (@NJGov) July 27, 2022

There is indeed so much to love about the state from all of its beaches and waterways to its weird and well-loved attractions.

But one man we talked with explained his favorite part is going to fill up the tank.

“Here, they pump it for you. I think I like that the most. I can’t leave, they pump my gas,” he said.

One person tweeted back at the state account “don’t let people know how nice it is here.”