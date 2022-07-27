PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Controversy surrounding Bucks County’s Sesame Place continues. A Baltimore law firm that specializes in civil rights is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding a pending class action lawsuit against Sesame Place.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Philadelphia.

A media advisory says the plaintiff, Kennedi Burns and Quinton Burns, will be present along with Murphy, Falcon & Murphy’s William “Billy” Murphy Jr. and Malcolm Ruff and The Trial Law Firm, LLC’s Mart Harris.

It’s being filed on behalf of a family out of Baltimore.

They visited the park back in June and claim characters refused to engage with them and ignored other Black guests.

They claim, “SeaWorld’s costume character performers dressed as Sesame Street characters ‘Elmo,’ ‘Ernie,’ ‘Telly Monster’ and ‘Abby Cadabby’ intentionally refused to perform SeaWorld’s contract with the Burns and the Class by, inter alia, refusing to engage with them and ignoring them and all other Black guests in attendance.”

CBS3 reviewed the complaint and did not see any additional specific evidence was specifically offered.

Last week, controversy over the theme park reached national headlines when a video went viral appearing to show a costumed character ignoring two young Black girls.

Jodi Brown, the mother who took the original video, said the character Rosita was walking a parade route, high-fiving and hugging other children, but intentionally ignored her daughter and niece. She believes it was because of the color of the girls’ skin.

A protest was held at Sesame Place over the weekend. Two activists were arrested for disorderly conduct. Police say they were warned several times for blocking the sidewalk and street.

Sesame Place has apologized to the family, and in a statement released Saturday, calling what happened “unacceptable,” and says they are “instituting mandatory training for all our employees so that we can better recognize, understand, and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

CBS3 reached out to the representatives for the law office of B’Ivory Williams, which represents Brown, who made the original Instagram post told CBS3 that they are not part of this new pending class action.

We are expected to receive a statement from them Wednesday.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE AT 4 P.M.