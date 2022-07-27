PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps rolling over. No one claimed the top prize Tuesday night, so it’s now worth over a billion dollars.
While no one had a winning ticket last night, some people won smaller $1 million prizes in New Jersey, so maybe lightning will strike twice.
At the Wawa in Pennsauken, their lottery machines open at 6 a.m. and the employees tell CBS3 that over the last few days they’ve experienced quite the line.
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday.
The Mega Millions record jackpot is over $1.5 billion dollars, which was won in South Carolina in 2018. To this day, it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
As the jackpot grows, so does the number of winning tickets at different levels. We had no problem finding people ready to spend a couple of bucks.
One woman we spoke with said she's won before but she, like millions, is hoping to win the jackpot.
“Last time I won was 30 years ago,” Joan Elliot said.
She said she won $5,000 back then.
“I just went in, got 20 dollars worth, and I probably haven’t bought a lottery ticket since that last time it was this high,” Jack Quigley said.
“Good luck, I just pray,” one man said.
So here's what's up for grabs: Friday night the estimated jackpot is just over $1 billion – $1.02 billion – with a cash value of over $600 million.
So far, there’s been 29 drawings at all different prize levels since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15.