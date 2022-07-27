WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — She is known as the STEM Queen and CBS3 featured her as one of our heroes of Black History Month. Now, the Wilmington native is behind a brand-new scholarship opportunity.
Nineteen-year-old Jacqueline Means is inspiring young women to go after their dreams in traditionally male-dominated STEM fields.
She holds the title of Miss Black USA Talented Teen.
On August 6, Means will crown her successor and that winner will receive a full tuition scholarship to Delaware State University.
The president of the HBCU helped create this opportunity.
Means says the university plans to keep the Miss Black USA Talented Teen scholarship going for years to come.