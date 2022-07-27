PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School is about a month away for Philadelphia students. Wednesday, teens got the chance to brush up on some valuable skills.
From getting comfortable with using various tools to picking produce, these students were hard at work Wednesday morning, tackling various projects at Fox Chase Farms.
They are taking part in a work program run by the Philadelphia School District. It gives students the chance to explore different career paths while also making some money.
Fox Chase Farms has approximately 60 students on site this summer from various high schools and middle schools.