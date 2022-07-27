PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, now includes questions for witnesses about the communications of people close to then-President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, CBS News has confirmed.
That news, first reported by The Washington Post, was confirmed to CBS News by a U.S. government official familiar with the investigation and a source with knowledge of what’s been presented by the Justice Department to a grand jury.
It is not evident that Trump himself is a target of the investigation, only that prosecutors are asking questions related to him and his aides.
