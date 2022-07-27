PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bring us all the carbs and a sweatsuit to go with it. Philly’s famous Amoroso’s Baking Company is collaborating with Norristown native and professional skateboarder Jimmy Gorecki to launch a streetwear line.
The limited edition hats, shirts, sweats and skateboard drop on Friday morning.
It features the Amoroso logo with their "Philly Born, Philly Bread" tagline.
The gear will be available online through Gorecki's L.A. streetwear company, Jimmy Sweatpants or JSP.
Click here to check out the collection.