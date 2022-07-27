PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s ready for some football? The Eagles open training camp Wednesday in South Philly, and hopes are sky-high this season.

On Wednesday, we will get to see the entire team practicing together for the first time this season.

They’re headlined by lots of familiar faces, some talented new guys as well, and Jalen Hurts, who appears ready to lead the team in his second season as the starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, all the players, coaches, and staff arrived for the first day of training camp.

The excitement and expectations are higher than usual for this year’s team after general manager Howie Roseman had a great offseason upgrading the roster.

One of the new names is A.J. Brown, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles got him in a draft day trade with Tennessee before signing him to a new four year, $100 million deal.

Most sportsbooks have set the @Eagles Over/Under regular season win total at 8.5. So #EaglesFans, what do you expect from the team this year? 🦅 — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) July 27, 2022

What’s one of the best ways to make friends with a new fan base? How about buying a bunch of your own jerseys and giving them away to fans for free?

“He said, ‘Hey man, go get our jersey on us,’” Shane Natanni said. “And to be honest, I didn’t think he was for real. And after, he really did. He bought us three jerseys, even for the poor Patriots fan, he still bought a jersey for.”

Natanni was one of those lucky Eagles fans to score a free Brown jersey at the Eagles pro shop in Cherry Hill. He was with his brother and his brother’s friend, who’s actually a Patriots fan, but that didn’t stop Brown from gifting them free jerseys and signing their new merch.

The Eagles’ first training camp practice starts at 10 a.m. It’s only open to the media, and coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to speak before.

The first practice that’s open to the public will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field.