PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The inner lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard remain closed Tuesday morning after a major water main break flooded the area. The 16-inch water main break flooded the inner lanes between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street in the city’s Bustleton section, around 7 a.m. on Monday.
The Philadelphia Water Department has inner lanes at Goodnaw Street still closed as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.
READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday For March Concert In Philly
#COMMUTERALERT Water main break on the BLVD betwn Grant Ave and Welsh Rd in #NEPhilly. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kC4Y6HKxuF
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) July 25, 2022
PWD crews will be on-site throughout the day cleaning up and making repairs.READ MORE: Tuesday's Mega Millions Jackpot Worth More Than $800 Million
It’s unclear when the inner lanes will reopen.
There are customers without water at this time, but anyone who believes their water is impacted should call (215) 685-6300.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting That Left 3 Injured At Kensington Mini-Market
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.