PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you feeling lucky? Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the third-largest in history.

The competition is stiff, but for a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot, people are putting up a pretty penny.

Eyewitness News caught up with people who spent $20, $40 and even $70 on tickets.

“I probably spent like $70 at least for the last 10 drawings,” one person said.

They say a 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown has a history of good luck after it sold a winning Mega Millions ticket to a five-member group called the Peace of Mind Trust in May 2021. That ticket was the last historic jackpot for the game sold in Pennsylvania at $516 million and the ninth largest jackpot since the game started.

Eyewitness News asked Mega Millions players what they were doing for good luck. One man says there’s nothing to it, but to do it.

“Nobody has a secret to it or it wouldn’t be that big,” David Knotts said, “so take a computer pick and if I come close or I win — if I win, hey it’s $2 I put out and because it’s not addictive to me — I don’t do it every week — I’m not spending $20 or $30 in numbers every week. It’s a win-win and if not, it’s an adventure, I had fun. I gave it a shot and as the old commercial says, if you don’t play, you can’t win.”

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, residents like Monica Coleman are dreaming big.

She grabbed her $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket before work in South Philadelphia and says she would take care of her family.

A ticket that could pay off with an estimated $830 million.

“When it’s this kind of money, I play, I don’t play often,” Steve Hoffman said.

Early risers at the Sunoco Gas Station on Island Avenue were feeling lucky, others not so much.

“I haven’t been a very lucky person,” Jamal Hughes said.

The big question is what would you do with all that money?

“Move immediately,” Hughes said. “And just take care of my family.”

Another resident, David Allsbrooks, would donate some of the money.

“The homeless, sick children, I would find a lot of worthy donations,” Allsbrooks said.

The cash option isn’t a bad deal either clocking in at an estimated $470.1 million.

If you manage to beat the odds and win the jackpot, don’t forget you will have to give some to Uncle Sam.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.