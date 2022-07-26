PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monkeypox vaccines are now in Philadelphia as the city weighs whether to declare a local health emergency. The vaccines will be available by appointment only at five clinics in the city.
The Mazzoni Center will have its Monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted.
The vaccine is given to people who have had direct contact with someone infected with Monkeypox.
The city has received its second shipment of 1,020 doses.
The Philadelphia Health Department says there are now 50 cases of Monkeypox. The numbers have been increasing significantly and the city is currently working on getting more vaccines.
Monkeypox is transmitted through close personal contact.