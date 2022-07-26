PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a homicide that took place on July 6. Surveillance video captures the moment shots were fired on the 600 block of Lippincott Street.
A 23-year-old man was killed in that shooting.
The suspect fled and was later seen on video getting on a SEPTA bus at Allegheny Avenue and getting off at 25th Street.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.