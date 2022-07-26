PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia church is asking for donations after it caught fire during a lightning strike on Monday. The lightning bolt hit the steeple of Grace Episcopal Church at Edgemont and East Venango Streets in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.
Local fire crews responded almost immediately. They say nobody was hurt.
Most of the damage was to the steeple, the pulpit was spared.
While it is expected to take months to rebuild, the pastor of the church says the altar, baptismal font, and other sacred items are safe.
Mass will still be held on Sunday.
“Church will be at 9 am this Sunday! Inside the parish hall (if we are able) or outside in the courtyard! Dress comfortably… I know I will be!” Father Brian posted on the church‘s website.