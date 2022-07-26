BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Central Bucks School District could become the latest district to change its book policy. The district is saying it’s not a ban, but some people are saying it’s violating students’ first amendment rights.

“Schools cannot exclude materials from the library just because they disagree with the ideas that are in those books,” said Rich Ting, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.

But that’s exactly what could happen in the Central Bucks School District if a new book policy goes into effect.

“Excluding and censorship really takes power away from students and parents to make decisions about what books they look at and read,” Ting said.

Central Bucks School District, Pennsylvania’s third-largest school district, may soon review which books students can read.

The school board first introduced the policy change in April. A final vote is set for Tuesday night.

Chopper 3 was over the setup of barriers ahead of the meeting’s start.

“The policy is intended to make sure that materials are age appropriate and to make sure that materials do not contain gratuitous, salacious, extremely explicit unwarranted content that would take away from the literary intent,” Central Bucks School District Superintendent Dr. Abe Lucabaugh said.

The district has 18,000 students in 23 schools.

If a parent or someone else in the community challenges a book, a committee made up of librarians, teachers and administrators would review the material and make a decision on whether to keep it on the shelves.

“Just because a book is challenged doesn’t necessarily mean that that book will end up being removed,” Lucabaugh said. “We have not had any formal challenges placed by any parent to date.”

Does Lucabaugh expect them to come if this is passed by the school board Tuesday?

“It’s hard for me to speculate as to what may happen or not,” Lucabaugh said. “I just know that in the event this is passed, we will begin the work preparing our process.”

“Schools should be a marketplace of ideas where students should be free to explore things and discuss them with their parents to figure out if it’s right for them,” Ting said.

The Education Law Center said in a statement the proposed policies “are inappropriate and unconstitutional in numerous ways.” Its full statement reads: