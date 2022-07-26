DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Central Bucks School District’s school board voted 6-3 Tuesday night in favor of changing its book policy. The district is saying it’s not a ban, but some people are saying it’s violating students’ first amendment rights.

“Schools cannot exclude materials from the library just because they disagree with the ideas that are in those books,” said Rich Ting, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.

But that’s exactly what could happen in the Central Bucks School District when the new book policy goes into effect.

“Excluding and censorship really takes power away from students and parents to make decisions about what books they look at and read,” Ting said.

Central Bucks School District, Pennsylvania’s third-largest school district, may soon review which books students can read.

The school board first introduced the policy change in April. A final vote passed Tuesday night.

Chopper 3 was over the setup of barriers ahead of the meeting’s start.

“The policy is intended to make sure that materials are age appropriate and to make sure that materials do not contain gratuitous, salacious, extremely explicit unwarranted content that would take away from the literary intent,” Central Bucks School District Superintendent Dr. Abe Lucabaugh said.

The district has 18,000 students in 23 schools.

If a parent or someone else in the community challenges a book, a committee made up of librarians, teachers and administrators would review the material and make a decision on whether to keep it on the shelves.

“Just because a book is challenged doesn’t necessarily mean that that book will end up being removed,” Lucabaugh said. “We have not had any formal challenges placed by any parent to date.”

“Schools should be a marketplace of ideas where students should be free to explore things and discuss them with their parents to figure out if it’s right for them,” Ting said.

Before the vote, the Education Law Center said in a statement the proposed policies “are inappropriate and unconstitutional in numerous ways.” Its full statement reads:

“The Education Law Center continues to assert that Central Bucks proposed policies 109, 109.1, and 109.2 that will be voted on tonight are inappropriate and unconstitutional in numerous ways. These proposed policies would limit students’ ability to select books from the library and impose the views of a few families onto an entire community. This is particularly troubling as parents of CBSD students already have the opportunity and a process to limit access to books they deem unacceptable to their own children. The vaguely worded and overly broad policies would target a wide range of books yet fail to consider books in their entirety and ignore any recognized literary or educational value. This policy is censorship plain and simple. School libraries exist to prepare students for critical thinking and civic engagement – proposed CBSD Board policies in question violate students’ First Amendment rights and deprive them of the freedom to explore the world around them. For these reasons and others outlined in ELC’s open letters to the Board in May and June 2022, ELC urges the School Board and the District to comply with their clear legal obligations under federal and state law, including the protections and rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, Fourteenth Amendment, and Title IX.”

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.