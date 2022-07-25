CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce charges against a defendant accused of illegally purchasing firearms, one of which was used in a shooting committed by a juvenile.

A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

