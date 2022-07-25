PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce charges against a defendant accused of illegally purchasing firearms, one of which was used in a shooting committed by a juvenile.
A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m.
- What: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force to Announce Charges Against Defendant for Illegal Purchase of Firearms, Corruption of Minor
- When: Monday, July 25, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live
