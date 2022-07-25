PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street.
Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators recovered a gun on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.