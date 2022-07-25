Philadelphia SC Coppa Rage Wins Youth National Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big congrats and a special shout-out to a local youth soccer team who are now national champions! The Philadelphia SC Coppa Rage won the U17 U.S. Youth Soccer Championship down in Florida.
The girls dominated the championship game, beating a good team from Minnesota, 5 to nothing, to cap off a remarkable undefeated season.
They even had the Union’s Brandan Craig on the sidelines cheering them on.
Congrats on becoming National Champs!! It was a pleasure watching the final and very proud of the girls! https://t.co/e7rcakPOUT
— Brandan Craig (@BrandanCraig1) July 24, 2022
The Coppa Rage is the first girls’ team ever from Philly to win a national championship.