NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police are telling residents to shelter in place in an area of New Castle County, Delaware. Chopper 3 was over the area of Cambridge Gardens Monday afternoon.
Police cars can be seen in the unit block of Beacon Lane.READ MORE: National Gas Price Average Down 17 Cents In Last Week
It's unclear why police are calling for residents to shelter in place at this time.
