PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street.
The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The fire is under investigation.
Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.