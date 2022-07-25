CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle.

The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

